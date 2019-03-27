Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
March 27, 2019
'Buddy pass' will let Wolfenstein: Youngblood players share with friends

'Buddy pass' will let Wolfenstein: Youngblood players share with friends

March 27, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
March 27, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
The newly unveiled Wolfenstein: Youngblood is taking the Nazi-hunting franchise into co-op territory, and publisher Bethesda Softworks has come up with a novel way to ensure friends can play together. 

The Deluxe Edition of the shooter will come with a 'buddy pass' that can be shared with a friend, who'll then get to experience the entirety of the game for free, as long as they're playing alongside the owner. 

What's more, the buddy pass can be shared with as many people as the owner chooses, although they'll only be able to play with one friend at once -- which makes sense given Youngblood's co-op is built for two players. 

Long story short, Bethesda has basically reimagined the glory days of split-screen chaos for the internet age, with the buddy pass letting a couple of pals to play the same game without each having to purchase a copy. 

Of course, it's also a decent marketing ploy in itself, and Bethesda will probably be hoping a fair few of those buddy pass players head out and buy their own copy of Youngblood.

