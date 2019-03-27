Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 27, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 27, 2019
arrowPress Releases
March 27, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Intel and Spirit AI are working on machine learning-powered voice chat moderation

Intel and Spirit AI are working on machine learning-powered voice chat moderation

March 27, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
March 27, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Social/Online

Intel has teamed up with Spirit AI to develop moderation tools that use machine learning and artificial intelligence to moderate voice chat in video games.

It’s an announcement that came up during the Game Developers Conference last week, and one that, according to a PCWorld writeup on the talk, details technology that still looks to be a few years off.

Spirit AI detailed similar AI-powered moderation tools during GDC a couple of years ago, but focused on text-based exchanges. The tech being developed by the two companies now would expand that same kind of moderation to voice-based communications. It’s naturally trickier to build this kind of moderation tech for audio than it is for text, however.

It wouldn’t, at least in its early stages, automatically censor words based on profanity filters or auto-ban players for abusive speech. Rather, the project aims to record and flag audio deemed to contain toxic or abusive speech and refer that file off to a human moderator. 

Intel says that the plan is to give control on what constitutes abusive language to developers, and allow them to strengthen or weaken the filters as needed for their own individual games. Neither Intel nor Spirit AI offered a timeline for when it’ll officially launch the project, but the effort goes to show one potential way machine learning-powered tools can help developers manage different aspects of their games. 

Related Jobs

Skybox Labs
Skybox Labs — Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
[03.22.19]
Senior Gameplay Animator
[adult swim]
[adult swim] — Atlanta, Georgia, United States
[03.12.19]
Product Manager, [adult swim] Games
[adult swim]
[adult swim] — Atlanta, Georgia, United States
[03.12.19]
Director of Product Management, Adult Swim Games
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[03.12.19]
Team Lead Software Development - Elvenar


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Building a 'homebrew' video game console
GDC in Pictures: Highlights from GDC 2019!
Intel and Spirit AI are working on machine learning-powered voice chat moderation
'Buddy pass' will let Wolfenstein: Youngblood players share with friends


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image