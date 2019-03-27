Another World designer Eric Chahi sets up indie studio Pixel Reef

Newsbrief: Eric Chahi, the designer behind games like Another World and From Dust, has founded an indie studio and is in the process of setting up to announce the team’s first project.

The studio in question is Pixel Reef, an indie development effort that set up shop a few years ago but is only now making itself fully known. In a tweet, the Pixel Reef team notes that they aim “to create immersive indie games with a poetic touch.”

The studio’s first project has yet to be revealed, but its website teases an announcement roughly 2 weeks from now with the text “somewhere inside big data.”