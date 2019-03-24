Niantic announces second Pokémon GO Earth Day event

Niantic is hosting its second annual Pokémon GO Earth Day clean up event on April 22nd in partnership with Playmob.

According to a press release, the developer is partnering with the games-for-good organization Playmob and 15 other non-governmental organizations on the initiative.

The events will take place all around the world, where Pokémon GO players can join their community in cleaning up the environment and their local areas.

Players who participate during the event will receive special items and in-game rewards, and the more people who join in, the more unique rewards will pop up. For example, if more than 7,000 players participate in the clean-up events, there's a greater chance a shiny Diglett will appear.

It's always nice to see studios teaming up with organizations to do good work, and rewarding players with in-game rewards for completing real world tasks seems like a nice way to thank them for cleaning up.

More information on the Pokémon GO Earth Day clean up event can be found here.