Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 27, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 27, 2019
arrowPress Releases
March 27, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Niantic announces second Pokémon GO Earth Day event

Niantic announces second Pokémon GO Earth Day event

March 27, 2019 | By Emma Kidwell
March 27, 2019 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Niantic is hosting its second annual Pokémon GO Earth Day clean up event on April 22nd in partnership with Playmob. 

According to a press release, the developer is partnering with the games-for-good organization Playmob and 15 other non-governmental organizations on the initiative. 

The events will take place all around the world, where Pokémon GO players can join their community in cleaning up the environment and their local areas. 

Players who participate during the event will receive special items and in-game rewards, and the more people who join in, the more unique rewards will pop up. For example, if more than 7,000 players participate in the clean-up events, there's a greater chance a shiny Diglett will appear. 

It's always nice to see studios teaming up with organizations to do good work, and rewarding players with in-game rewards for completing real world tasks seems like a nice way to thank them for cleaning up.

More information on the Pokémon GO Earth Day clean up event can be found here.

Related Jobs

FoxNExt Games
FoxNExt Games — San Jose, California, United States
[03.27.19]
Producer
The Behemoth
The Behemoth — San Diego, California, United States
[03.27.19]
Marketing Strategist
The Behemoth
The Behemoth — San Diego, California, United States
[03.27.19]
Experienced Network Programmer
CVEDIA
CVEDIA — Madrid, Spain
[03.27.19]
REMOTE - Senior Unity3d Developer - Europe Time Zone


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Building a 'homebrew' video game console
GDC in Pictures: Highlights from GDC 2019!
Intel and Spirit AI are working on machine learning-powered voice chat moderation
'Buddy pass' will let Wolfenstein: Youngblood players share with friends


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image