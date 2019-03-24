Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Get a job: The Behemoth is looking for a Marketing Strategist

Get a job: The Behemoth is looking for a Marketing Strategist

March 27, 2019 | By Staff
March 27, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Business/Marketing, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Marketing Strategist, The Behemoth

Location: San Diego, California

The Behemoth is growing more Behemoth! We're looking for an experienced person who can help develop and coordinate all of our marketing related initiatives.

About the job:

  • Will be directly involved in both strategy and execution of marketing campaigns
  • Will be responsible for helping us hire additional marketing staff, including a Community Manager and other positions
  • Monitor and evaluate data and analytics
  • Analyze effectiveness of marketing materials
  • Conduct market research as needed; stay up-to-date on market trends and tendencies
  • Writing copy and proofreading various marketing materials and initiatives across a broad range of mediums, including print, video and web

About You:

  • You like to play video games, and you play a wide variety of different genres. You've even played ALL of The Behemoth games!
  • You have a high degree of attention to detail and accuracy
  • You can make sense of complex and sometimes contradictory information to effectively solve problems
  • You enjoy traveling and living out of a suitcase...after all we do a lot of tradeshows!
  • You're not only creative, but have the drive and focus to bring new ideas to fruition

Minimum Qualifications:

  • Six years of related direct professional experience and has shipped at least 4 titles across multiple platforms
  • Experience in presenting and demoing video games at trade shows or public facing events
  • Strong time-management skills and the ability to inspire others
  • HR experience required
  • Multiple languages a plus
  • Strong written and verbal communication skills
  • Comfortable with on camera interviews

Full-time position at our offices in San Diego, California

Legal, unrestricted right to work in the USA is required

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

