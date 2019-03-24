Get a job: The Behemoth is looking for a Marketing Strategist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!
Location: San Diego, California
The Behemoth is growing more Behemoth! We're looking for an experienced person who can help develop and coordinate all of our marketing related initiatives.
About the job:
- Will be directly involved in both strategy and execution of marketing campaigns
- Will be responsible for helping us hire additional marketing staff, including a Community Manager and other positions
- Monitor and evaluate data and analytics
- Analyze effectiveness of marketing materials
- Conduct market research as needed; stay up-to-date on market trends and tendencies
- Writing copy and proofreading various marketing materials and initiatives across a broad range of mediums, including print, video and web
About You:
- You like to play video games, and you play a wide variety of different genres. You've even played ALL of The Behemoth games!
- You have a high degree of attention to detail and accuracy
- You can make sense of complex and sometimes contradictory information to effectively solve problems
- You enjoy traveling and living out of a suitcase...after all we do a lot of tradeshows!
- You're not only creative, but have the drive and focus to bring new ideas to fruition
Minimum Qualifications:
- Six years of related direct professional experience and has shipped at least 4 titles across multiple platforms
- Experience in presenting and demoing video games at trade shows or public facing events
- Strong time-management skills and the ability to inspire others
- HR experience required
- Multiple languages a plus
- Strong written and verbal communication skills
- Comfortable with on camera interviews
Full-time position at our offices in San Diego, California
Legal, unrestricted right to work in the USA is required
Interested? Apply now.
