Get a job: The Behemoth is looking for a Marketing Strategist

Location: San Diego, California

The Behemoth is growing more Behemoth! We're looking for an experienced person who can help develop and coordinate all of our marketing related initiatives.

About the job:

Will be directly involved in both strategy and execution of marketing campaigns

Will be responsible for helping us hire additional marketing staff, including a Community Manager and other positions

Monitor and evaluate data and analytics

Analyze effectiveness of marketing materials

Conduct market research as needed; stay up-to-date on market trends and tendencies

Writing copy and proofreading various marketing materials and initiatives across a broad range of mediums, including print, video and web

About You:

You like to play video games, and you play a wide variety of different genres. You've even played ALL of The Behemoth games!

You have a high degree of attention to detail and accuracy

You can make sense of complex and sometimes contradictory information to effectively solve problems

You enjoy traveling and living out of a suitcase...after all we do a lot of tradeshows!

You're not only creative, but have the drive and focus to bring new ideas to fruition

Minimum Qualifications:

Six years of related direct professional experience and has shipped at least 4 titles across multiple platforms

Experience in presenting and demoing video games at trade shows or public facing events

Strong time-management skills and the ability to inspire others

HR experience required

Multiple languages a plus

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Comfortable with on camera interviews

Full-time position at our offices in San Diego, California

Legal, unrestricted right to work in the USA is required

Interested? Apply now.

