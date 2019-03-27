GameStop moving into esports with new events venue

GameStop has announced its partnership with esports organization Complexity Gaming to open up the GameStop Performance Center in Frisco, Texas.

This news comes shortly after the company appointed George Sherman as its new CEO, just after the board of directors halted plans to sell the company after months of discussion and speculation.

As reported by Engadget, the 11,000 square foot venue will serve as Complexity Gaming's new headquarters and host public events tailored to help casual players get into esports and provide a space for community.

The GameStop Performance Center will be sharing a location with the Dallas Cowboys (fitting, as Complexity Gaming partly owned by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones) and plans to provide equipment for the esports organization as well.

GameStop is also teaming up with a handful of other esports brands and companies to host "gaming clinics" (training casual players), Overwatch watch parties, and collegiate esports tournaments.

The venue will reportedly open in May of this year.