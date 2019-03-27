Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 27, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 27, 2019
arrowPress Releases
March 27, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

GameStop moving into esports with new events venue

GameStop moving into esports with new events venue

March 27, 2019 | By Emma Kidwell
March 27, 2019 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online, Business/Marketing

GameStop has announced its partnership with esports organization Complexity Gaming to open up the GameStop Performance Center in Frisco, Texas.

This news comes shortly after the company appointed George Sherman as its new CEO, just after the board of directors halted plans to sell the company after months of discussion and speculation.

As reported by Engadget, the 11,000 square foot venue will serve as Complexity Gaming's new headquarters and host public events tailored to help casual players get into esports and provide a space for community. 

The GameStop Performance Center will be sharing a location with the Dallas Cowboys (fitting, as Complexity Gaming partly owned by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones) and plans to provide equipment for the esports organization as well. 

GameStop is also teaming up with a handful of other esports brands and companies to host "gaming clinics" (training casual players), Overwatch watch parties, and collegiate esports tournaments.

The venue will reportedly open in May of this year. 

Related Jobs

Embodied Inc.
Embodied Inc. — Pasadena, California, United States
[03.27.19]
Junior Scripter
FoxNExt Games
FoxNExt Games — San Jose, California, United States
[03.27.19]
Producer
The Behemoth
The Behemoth — San Diego, California, United States
[03.27.19]
Marketing Strategist
The Behemoth
The Behemoth — San Diego, California, United States
[03.27.19]
Experienced Network Programmer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Building a 'homebrew' video game console
GDC in Pictures: Highlights from GDC 2019!
Intel and Spirit AI are working on machine learning-powered voice chat moderation
'Buddy pass' will let Wolfenstein: Youngblood players share with friends


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image