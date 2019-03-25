Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
March 28, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 28, 2019
arrowPress Releases
March 28, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
Xsolla introduces new funding opportunity for indie developers

Xsolla introduces new funding opportunity for indie developers

March 28, 2019 | By Staff
March 28, 2019 | By Staff
Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Xsolla has announced a new funding opportunity for indie developers with the launch of their investment club, the Xsolla Funding Club (XFC). 

The company is best known for providing a business engine for developers to launch, monetize and scale games globally, and operates as a merchant and seller of record for clients ranging from Valve to Twitch. 

As detailed in a press release, the new industry-focused investment network is "designed to help indie studios reach development goals through capital investment, while maintaining artistic and creative control of their IP."

The goal of the investment club is to provide funds for developers so they can put their full attention toward creating games, and it seems like it will provide a matchmaking service between interested investors and devs.

The service will be free of charge for developers and interested investors, and interested parties can click here for more info

