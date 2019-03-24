Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
March 27, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 27, 2019
arrowPress Releases
March 27, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
Video: Systemic AI design in Just Cause 3

March 27, 2019 | By Staff
March 27, 2019 | By Staff
Console/PC, Programming, Design, Video

How did Avalanche Studios blend their deeply systemic AI behavior tree designs with the content control needs of its mission and level designers?

In this 2017 GDC session, Avalanche Studios' Robert Meyer discusses the technical designs, interfaces, and methods Avalanche used to keep its AI systemic and robust, yet flexible and controllable enough for level designers.

It was an insightful talk that's definitely still worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

