Xenoblade developer Monolith Soft staffing up for Zelda project

Xenoblade developer Monolith Soft is hiring developers to work on another entry in The Legend of Zelda series.

As spotted by Japanese Nintendo, the studio posted a number of job listing related to the unnamed project, and is looking to bring in technical artists, programmers, planners, designers and a project manager.

Although it's interesting news for fans of the Zelda series, it doesn't necessarily mean Monolith has been tasked with creating an entirely new game from the ground-up.

The Japanese studio has previously provided development support on The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword, A Link Between Worlds, and Breath of the Wild, and could simply be looking to bolster its team as it prepares to once again lend Nintendo a hand.

Either way, it looks like work on another Zelda is underway, which is good news for everyone given Breath of the Wild blew our socks off back in 2017.