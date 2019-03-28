Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
March 28, 2019
Xenoblade developer Monolith Soft staffing up for Zelda project

Xenoblade developer Monolith Soft staffing up for Zelda project

March 28, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Xenoblade developer Monolith Soft is hiring developers to work on another entry in The Legend of Zelda series. 

As spotted by Japanese Nintendo, the studio posted a number of job listing related to the unnamed project, and is looking to bring in technical artists, programmers, planners, designers and a project manager. 

Although it's interesting news for fans of the Zelda series, it doesn't necessarily mean Monolith has been tasked with creating an entirely new game from the ground-up.

The Japanese studio has previously provided development support on The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword, A Link Between Worlds, and Breath of the Wild, and could simply be looking to bolster its team as it prepares to once again lend Nintendo a hand.

Either way, it looks like work on another Zelda is underway, which is good news for everyone given Breath of the Wild blew our socks off back in 2017. 

