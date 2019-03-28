Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 28, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 28, 2019
arrowPress Releases
March 28, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Minecraft update removes mentions of creator Notch from splash screens

Minecraft update removes mentions of creator Notch from splash screens

March 28, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
March 28, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Minecraft custodians Microsoft have removed some mentions of controversial creator Markus "Notch" Persson from the game with a new snapshot update.

Although Persson is still listed as the game's creator in the credits, his name has been scrubbed from Minecraft's splash screens.

Before now, when players loaded up the game they'd be met with a main menu (show below) that would display random messages including "Made by Notch!" and "The Work of Notch" in yellow. 

As spotted on the Minecraft Wiki and confirmed by Twitter user decrepitlab, those messages will no longer appear in the Java versions of the game, and could soon be removed from the console editions according to a tweet from developer 4J Studios

In all honesty, it feels like the move has been a long time coming. Microsoft purchased Minecraft and developer Mojang from Persson for $2.5 billion back in 2014, and in the years since he's become a divisive figure who seems to spend his time dreaming up ways to offend people. 

Related Jobs

Gear Inc.
Gear Inc. — Hanoi, Vietnam
[03.28.19]
Art Director
Gear Inc.
Gear Inc. — Hanoi, Vietnam
[03.28.19]
[Vietnam] Senior FX Artist (Unity)
Game Mechanic Studios
Game Mechanic Studios — North Hollywood, California, United States
[03.28.19]
Community Manager
Giant Enemy Crab
Giant Enemy Crab — Seattle, Washington, United States
[03.27.19]
Gameplay Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Wash your game's windows: An argument for clean mechanics
Minecraft update removes mentions of creator Notch from splash screens
Sony veteran Kaz Hirai has left the company after 35 years
Xenoblade developer Monolith Soft staffing up for Zelda project


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image