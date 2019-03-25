Risk of Rain 2 is running a buy-one-get-one free launch promo

Risk of Rain 2 has launched into early access on Steam and is running an interesting promotion for its first two days of sale.

The game itself surprise launched on Steam today for $19.99, and players that pick the game up in its first 48 hours get a complimentary second copy of the game to share with a friend.

For developer Hopoo Games, it’s a way to get more eyes on the game right out of the gate while also making it easier for players to lure friends into giving the title’s 4-player co-operative play a try (without having to sell someone on purchasing their own copy of the game.)

Running a promotion to highlight a game’s co-op features is something the upcoming Wolfenstein: Youngblood announced it would be doing as well this week as well. In that case, Bethesda unveiled that the Deluxe Edition of the game would include a ‘buddy pass’ that lets a second player play through the game, so long as they’re playing co-op with the original purchaser.