Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 28, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 28, 2019
arrowPress Releases
March 28, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Risk of Rain 2 is running a buy-one-get-one free launch promo

Risk of Rain 2 is running a buy-one-get-one free launch promo

March 28, 2019 | By Alissa Mcaloon
March 28, 2019 | By Alissa Mcaloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online, Indie

Risk of Rain 2 has launched into early access on Steam and is running an interesting promotion for its first two days of sale.

The game itself surprise launched on Steam today for $19.99, and players that pick the game up in its first 48 hours get a complimentary second copy of the game to share with a friend.

For developer Hopoo Games, it’s a way to get more eyes on the game right out of the gate while also making it easier for players to lure friends into giving the title’s 4-player co-operative play a try (without having to sell someone on purchasing their own copy of the game.)

Running a promotion to highlight a game’s co-op features is something the upcoming Wolfenstein: Youngblood announced it would be doing as well this week as well. In that case, Bethesda unveiled that the Deluxe Edition of the game would include a ‘buddy pass’ that lets a second player play through the game, so long as they’re playing co-op with the original purchaser.

Related Jobs

Giant Enemy Crab
Giant Enemy Crab — Seattle, Washington, United States
[03.27.19]
Gameplay Engineer
FoxNExt Games
FoxNExt Games — San Jose, California, United States
[03.27.19]
Producer
Bohemia Interactive
Bohemia Interactive — Prague, Czech Republic
[03.27.19]
Unity Programmer
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[03.27.19]
Experienced Game Developer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Wash your game's windows: An argument for clean mechanics
Minecraft update removes mentions of creator Notch from splash screens
Sony veteran Kaz Hirai has left the company after 35 years
Xenoblade developer Monolith Soft staffing up for Zelda project


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image