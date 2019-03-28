Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 28, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 28, 2019
arrowPress Releases
March 28, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Tencent opens new cloud streaming platform 'Start' for public testing

Tencent opens new cloud streaming platform 'Start' for public testing

March 28, 2019 | By Emma Kidwell
March 28, 2019 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Tencent has opened up its own cloud gaming platform, "Start", for public testing by users in Shanghai and Guangdong.

This announcement comes just over a week after Google revealed its own cloud streaming platform, Stadia. It will be interesting to see if other tech giants follow suit and release similar products. 

As translated and reported by the tech website KrASIA, a new website prompts users to sign up for an appointment, while people in other regions of China can register to be notified when testing will be available near them in the future.

Apart from some newly published cloud game-related jobs on Tencent's recruitment page, there doesn't seem to be more information around the new streaming platform. 

This is separate from the streaming service Tencent is building with Intel, dubbed Instant Play, which was revealed last month.

Related Jobs

Gear Inc.
Gear Inc. — Hanoi, Vietnam
[03.28.19]
Art Director
Gear Inc.
Gear Inc. — Hanoi, Vietnam
[03.28.19]
[Vietnam] Senior FX Artist (Unity)
Game Mechanic Studios
Game Mechanic Studios — North Hollywood, California, United States
[03.28.19]
Community Manager
Giant Enemy Crab
Giant Enemy Crab — Seattle, Washington, United States
[03.27.19]
Gameplay Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Wash your game's windows: An argument for clean mechanics
Tencent opens new cloud streaming platform 'Start' for public testing
Risk of Rain 2 is running a buy-one-get-one free launch promo
Minecraft update removes mentions of creator Notch from splash screens


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image