Tencent opens new cloud streaming platform 'Start' for public testing

Tencent has opened up its own cloud gaming platform, "Start", for public testing by users in Shanghai and Guangdong.

This announcement comes just over a week after Google revealed its own cloud streaming platform, Stadia. It will be interesting to see if other tech giants follow suit and release similar products.

As translated and reported by the tech website KrASIA, a new website prompts users to sign up for an appointment, while people in other regions of China can register to be notified when testing will be available near them in the future.

Apart from some newly published cloud game-related jobs on Tencent's recruitment page, there doesn't seem to be more information around the new streaming platform.

This is separate from the streaming service Tencent is building with Intel, dubbed Instant Play, which was revealed last month.