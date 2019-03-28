Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 28, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 28, 2019
arrowPress Releases
March 28, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Hyper Light Drifter dev confirms TV series is in the works

Hyper Light Drifter dev confirms TV series is in the works

March 28, 2019 | By Emma Kidwell
March 28, 2019 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Indie, Business/Marketing

Hyper Light Drifter is receiving its own TV show led by developer Alx Preston and producer Adi Shankar, who is best known for creating the Netflix adaptations of Castlevania and upcoming Devil May Cry

This is another example of video games being adapted for television, but it will be interesting to see how the two creatives will interpret a game with no dialogue for a new, non-interactive medium. 

Preston confirmed to Polygon that he and Shankar are actively in development on the animated series based on Hyper Light Drifter, developed by his indie studio Heart Machine back in 2016 for consoles (and arriving to Switch in 2018). 

“The difference between a series and a game is vast in a lot of ways,” Preson tells Polygon.

Hyper Light as a game was pretty atmospheric and kind of overbearing at times. For a series, the question is: how do you sustain and keep your attention on a non-interactive run? Does it get really, really dark and serious? Does it have some levity?”

Preston added that he and Shankar are “leaning a lot more towards something that’s representative of the game on the style side,” but that the visuals will most likely lean towards a Japanese animation style as opposed to a literal interpretation of the game’s pixel designs.

Related Jobs

Gear Inc.
Gear Inc. — Hanoi, Vietnam
[03.28.19]
Art Director
Gear Inc.
Gear Inc. — Hanoi, Vietnam
[03.28.19]
[Vietnam] Senior FX Artist (Unity)
Game Mechanic Studios
Game Mechanic Studios — North Hollywood, California, United States
[03.28.19]
Community Manager
Giant Enemy Crab
Giant Enemy Crab — Seattle, Washington, United States
[03.27.19]
Gameplay Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Wash your game's windows: An argument for clean mechanics
Tencent opens new cloud streaming platform 'Start' for public testing
Risk of Rain 2 is running a buy-one-get-one free launch promo
Minecraft update removes mentions of creator Notch from splash screens


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image