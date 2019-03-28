Hyper Light Drifter dev confirms TV series is in the works

Hyper Light Drifter is receiving its own TV show led by developer Alx Preston and producer Adi Shankar, who is best known for creating the Netflix adaptations of Castlevania and upcoming Devil May Cry.

This is another example of video games being adapted for television, but it will be interesting to see how the two creatives will interpret a game with no dialogue for a new, non-interactive medium.

Preston confirmed to Polygon that he and Shankar are actively in development on the animated series based on Hyper Light Drifter, developed by his indie studio Heart Machine back in 2016 for consoles (and arriving to Switch in 2018).

“The difference between a series and a game is vast in a lot of ways,” Preson tells Polygon.

“Hyper Light as a game was pretty atmospheric and kind of overbearing at times. For a series, the question is: how do you sustain and keep your attention on a non-interactive run? Does it get really, really dark and serious? Does it have some levity?”

Preston added that he and Shankar are “leaning a lot more towards something that’s representative of the game on the style side,” but that the visuals will most likely lean towards a Japanese animation style as opposed to a literal interpretation of the game’s pixel designs.