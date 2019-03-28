Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
March 28, 2019
March 28, 2019
March 28, 2019
Into the Pixel exhibit calls for submissions of game art

March 28, 2019 | By Emma Kidwell
More: Console/PC, Indie, Art

The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS) and the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) announced that the annual “Into the Pixel” video game art exhibit is now accepting submissions for its sixteenth collection.

As explained in a press release, the 2019 Into the Pixel collection will premiere at this year's E3, taking place in Los Angeles from June 11th to the 13th.

Video game artists and developers interested in submitting their in-game or concept art (including character, environmental/landscape or other artwork used in the creation of games) for consideration can do so here until Monday, April 29, 2019.  

Jurists for the collection include industry veterans Nora Dolan (independent), Matt Hall (Zynga/Rising Tide Games), Patricia Lanza (independent), Jane Ng (Valve), Glenn Phillips (Getty Institute), Bob Rafei (Big Red Button Entertainment), and Seth Spaudling (Blizzard Entertainment). 

It's worth noting that selected works chosen to be included in the collection will be auctioned off on eBay the week of E3, with proceeds benefiting the AIAS Foundation and ESA Foundation.

