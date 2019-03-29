Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
March 29, 2019
Twitch Prime users are being gifted a free year of Nintendo Switch Online

Twitch Prime users are being gifted a free year of Nintendo Switch Online

March 29, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
March 29, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Twitch is treating Twitch Prime subscribers by giving them a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online subscription for free. 

For context, Twitch Prime is part of Amazon Prime, which costs $12.99 per month. Given an annual Nintendo Switch Online package only costs $19.99 a year, it's probably not a great deal unless you're already an Amazon Prime customer, but for those already signed up it'll be a welcome extra. 

While its notable news for bargain-hungry Switch owners, it's also interesting to see Nintendo and Twitch join forces for the promotion, and shows the Japanese console maker is searching for ways to maintain and stoke interest in its fledgling online service, which grants access to online multiplayer, deals, discounts, and other perks. 

Those interested in the offer will need claim three months of Nintendo Switch Online straight away, before coming back in 60 days to nab the remaining nine months -- with Twitch no doubt putting that caveat in place to stop people signing up and then bailing once they've got the goods. 

Everything you need to know about the deal is right here on the Twitch Prime offer page, which also features an extensive FAQ, so go and have a gander.

