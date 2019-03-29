The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset takes home GLAAD award for outstanding video game

LGBTQ media advocacy organization GLAAD appointed its inaugural award for Outstanding Video Game to The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset during the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards last night.

As explained in a press release, the Outstanding Video Game category was introduced to the GLAAD Media Awards late last year, following the rise and influence of LGBTQ representation in games.

Other nominees included Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire, Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire, Assassin's Creed: Odyssey, and The Sims Mobile.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset expansion was selected for one of its questlines "Manor of Masques," where players were tasked in helping to reunite a transgender woman with her estranged twin sister.

The game was selected for how the questline dealt with the difficult topics of coming out and acceptance in a way that reflected the lived reality of many transgender people today.

"The video game landscape is ever-expanding, and it's critical that all players see themselves represented fairly and accurately in the content," said chief programs officer at GLAAD Zeke Stokes.

"LGBTQ people are an important and growing part of the gaming community, and we are so proud to honor an impressive slate of nominees in this first year."