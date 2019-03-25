Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 29, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 29, 2019
arrowPress Releases
March 29, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: How devs can maintain their sanity for crunch and beyond

March 29, 2019 | By Staff
March 29, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Production, Video

In this 2018 GDC session, The Deep End Games' Amanda Gardner explains how developers can deal with difficult emotional states on the job.

Gardner presents fast and easy strategies for changing emotional states without having to take a "time out", and leads a few short guided meditations that can take those from frazzled to fine in under 5 minutes. 

It was an insightful talk that's definitely still worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Related Jobs

Embodied Inc.
Embodied Inc. — Pasadena, California, United States
[03.28.19]
Lead Quality Assurance Tester
Game Mechanic Studios
Game Mechanic Studios — North Hollywood, California, United States
[03.28.19]
Community Manager
FoxNExt Games
FoxNExt Games — San Jose, California, United States
[03.27.19]
Producer
Heart Machine
Heart Machine — Culver City, California, United States
[03.26.19]
Quality Assurance Lead


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Designing for deck-building in video games
Why 11 Bit Studios endeavors to put emotion and meaning first in game dev
FoxNext VP on turning Marvel: Strike Force into the Starbucks of mobile games
Twitch Prime users are being gifted a free year of Nintendo Switch Online


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image