Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 1, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 1, 2019
arrowPress Releases
April 1, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Sony will switch off the DriveClub servers in March 2020

Sony will switch off the DriveClub servers in March 2020

April 1, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
April 1, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC

Sony will shut down the servers for Driveclub, Driveclub VR, and Driveclub Bikes on March 31, 2020, and will be pulling all three games and their related DLC from the PlayStation Store on August 31, 2019. 

All online and social features will cease to work following the shutdown, barring players from enjoying a significant portion of the Driveclub experience. As you'd expect, single players modes will remain accessible. 

The news comes around three years after Sony axed Driveclub developer Evolution Studios, with the console maker suggesting it was no longer confident in the studio's ability to create "commercially viable projects."

Fortunately, the Evolution team was rescued soon after by Codemasters. Driveclub also soldiered on, and will celebrate its fifth birthday this October before being laid to rest next March.

Related Jobs

Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[03.29.19]
Narrative Writer
Crystal Dynamics
Crystal Dynamics — Redwood City, California, United States
[03.29.19]
Senior Tools Engineer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[03.29.19]
Open World Content Designer
Disbelief
Disbelief — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[03.29.19]
Junior Programmer, Cambridge, MA


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

What Astroneer's devs learned while leaving Early Access
Designing for deck-building in video games
Why 11 Bit Studios endeavors to put emotion and meaning first in game dev
FoxNext VP on turning Marvel: Strike Force into the Starbucks of mobile games


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image