Sony will switch off the DriveClub servers in March 2020

Sony will shut down the servers for Driveclub, Driveclub VR, and Driveclub Bikes on March 31, 2020, and will be pulling all three games and their related DLC from the PlayStation Store on August 31, 2019.

All online and social features will cease to work following the shutdown, barring players from enjoying a significant portion of the Driveclub experience. As you'd expect, single players modes will remain accessible.

The news comes around three years after Sony axed Driveclub developer Evolution Studios, with the console maker suggesting it was no longer confident in the studio's ability to create "commercially viable projects."

Fortunately, the Evolution team was rescued soon after by Codemasters. Driveclub also soldiered on, and will celebrate its fifth birthday this October before being laid to rest next March.