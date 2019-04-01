Sega joins the mini-console revolution with Genesis Mini

Sega is joining the mini-console revolution with the Sega Genesis Mini, a ditty version of its classic 16-bit console.

The Genesis Mini will cost $79.99 when it launches on September 19, and will come pre-loaded with 40 "legendary" titles.

Although we don't know what the full game roster will look like, Sega has confirmed fan favorites like Sonic The Hedgehog, Altered Beast, Ecco the Dolphin, Castlevania Bloodlines, and ToeJam & Earl will feature.

Beyond that, the system will come bundled with two classic 3-button wired control pads, HDMI cable, power cable, and a USB power adapter.

Genesis Mini pre-orders will be available soon, and it'll be interesting to see how it stacks up to the PlayStation Classic, NES Classic, and SNES Classic -- with Nintendo's mini-consoles in particular proving incredibly popular with fans around the world.