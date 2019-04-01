Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Sony tweaks PlayStation Store refund and cancelation policy in the U.S.

Sony tweaks PlayStation Store refund and cancelation policy in the U.S.

April 1, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
April 1, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Sony has updated how refunds work on the U.S. PlayStation Store, meaning users can now seek a refund for games, DLC, and add-ons within 14 days of purchase. 

There are some caveats, however, and users will only be able to refund content that hasn't been downloaded. As soon as someone hits download, they'll only be able to get their money back if they can prove the content is faulty. 

What's more, PlayStation Store shoppers will also be able to refund any pre-ordered digital content they've ordered up until launch, with all funds being returned to their PSN wallet. If a pre-order was made within 14 days of release, users will have the standard two weeks to cancel it -- assuming they don't try and sneak in a download.

At a glance, it looks like the response to the changes is lukewarm at best. While most view the new policy as a small step in the right direction, and one that'll help people refund accidental purchases, the majority of chatter seems to revolve around Sony's reluctance to implement the same refund policy as Steam and Epic. 

Both the Epic Games Store and Steam let users return games they've played for less than two hours within 14 days, meaning people can try out their purchases for a short while before deciding to return them. 

Sony, for whatever reason, has decided against taking that route, and has instead made the download button the point of no return. You can see the full list of policy changes over on the PlayStation Support page.

