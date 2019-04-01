Konami rebrands New York office as Konami Cross Media NY Inc.

Newsbrief: Konami has announced the rebranding of its New York office from 4K Media Inc. to Konami Cross Media NY Inc. with a renewed focus on IP.

As detailed in a press release, the change was made to reflect the company's new approach to intellectual property rights management for games like Yu-Gi-Oh!, Bomberman, Contra, and Frogger.

This move seems to finalize Konami's desire to further distance the studio from its roots as an office under 4Kids Entertainment, which oversaw the English dub of the Yu-Gi-Oh! anime series before Konami acquired it.

The New York outlet is a subsidiary of Konami Digital Entertainment, Inc., which focuses on brand management and production for multiple platforms, the press release continues.

Yuta Kose will lead the New York office in the role of president.