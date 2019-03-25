Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 1, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 1, 2019
arrowPress Releases
April 1, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Crystal Dynamics is looking for a Senior Tools Engineer

Get a job: Crystal Dynamics is looking for a Senior Tools Engineer

April 1, 2019 | By Staff
April 1, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Programming, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Senior Tools Engineer, Crystal Dynamics

Location: Redwood City, California

Crystal Dynamics is looking for a talented software engineer to maintain and extend our world class proprietary tools and pipelines.  The ideal candidate would have solid large-scale software engineering skills, a proven track record of designing and implementing complex tools and pipelines & a strong desire to architect solutions (and maintain systems) within AAA development teams.  This position requires the ability and willingness to design and fully implement complex tools both as an individual contributor and with the help of a small team.

  Essential Duties:

  • Architect and drive development of high quality tools
  • Design, build and maintain new tools as an individual contributor
  • Maintain and improve existing tools as an individual contributor
  • Mentor other engineers to help build a solid team.
  • Contribute to a positive work environment

Essential Requirements:

  • 6+ years game industry or related programming experience.
  • Knowledgeable in overall game architecture and tools, ideally with specific experience in one or more areas of game development
  • Ability to design, implement, and optimize code in new and existing systems.  
  • Strong skills in C++ and C#.
  • Flair for Usability and User Experience (UX).
  • A strong passion for games. 
  • A service minded attitude and a cooperative mindset.
  • Self-motivated with demonstrated ability to work efficiently and independently. 
  • Proven ability to define, and alter technical designs.

Bonus Skills:

  • Experience with parallel programming 
  • Experience building tools in the games industry. 
  • Experience working with animation, rendering, or simulation
  • Experience with Python is a plus.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

LeFort Talent Group
LeFort Talent Group — Toronto, Ontario, Canada
[03.31.19]
UE 4 Lead Developer
Pixel Pool
Pixel Pool — Portland, Oregon, United States
[03.29.19]
Software Developer (Unreal Engine 4, Blueprint, C++)
Crystal Dynamics
Crystal Dynamics — Redwood City, California, United States
[03.29.19]
Senior Tools Engineer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[03.29.19]
Open World Content Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

What Astroneer's devs learned while leaving Early Access
Valve walks through the dev-focused features headed to Steam in 2019
Humble Monthly now has over 400,000 subscribers
Sony tweaks PlayStation Store refund and cancelation policy in the U.S.


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image