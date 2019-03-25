Get a job: Crystal Dynamics is looking for a Senior Tools Engineer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Redwood City, California

Crystal Dynamics is looking for a talented software engineer to maintain and extend our world class proprietary tools and pipelines. The ideal candidate would have solid large-scale software engineering skills, a proven track record of designing and implementing complex tools and pipelines & a strong desire to architect solutions (and maintain systems) within AAA development teams. This position requires the ability and willingness to design and fully implement complex tools both as an individual contributor and with the help of a small team.

Essential Duties:

Architect and drive development of high quality tools

Design, build and maintain new tools as an individual contributor

Maintain and improve existing tools as an individual contributor

Mentor other engineers to help build a solid team.

Contribute to a positive work environment

Essential Requirements:

6+ years game industry or related programming experience.

Knowledgeable in overall game architecture and tools, ideally with specific experience in one or more areas of game development

Ability to design, implement, and optimize code in new and existing systems.

Strong skills in C++ and C#.

Flair for Usability and User Experience (UX).

A strong passion for games.

A service minded attitude and a cooperative mindset.

Self-motivated with demonstrated ability to work efficiently and independently.

Proven ability to define, and alter technical designs.

Bonus Skills:

Experience with parallel programming

Experience building tools in the games industry.

Experience working with animation, rendering, or simulation

Experience with Python is a plus.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.