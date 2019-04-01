Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 1, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 1, 2019
arrowPress Releases
April 1, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Deep Silver deactivates stolen Metro Exodus Steam keys

Deep Silver deactivates stolen Metro Exodus Steam keys

April 1, 2019 | By Emma Kidwell
April 1, 2019 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Deep Silver is warning players of unauthorized 3rd parties selling Steam keys for Metro Exodus after some were obtained illegally from the factory where physical key printing had taken place. 

This is pretty interesting, since illegal key selling is usually associated with transactions carried out online.

It could also be in response to Deep Silver's deal with Epic to exclusively launch the PC version of Metro Exodus on the Epic Games Store, as the developer said the keys were obtained prior to the deal.

As explained on the Metro Exodus discussion board on Steam, the only supported key sellers for the game are HumbleBundle and the Razer store. 

"Due to the criminal nature of these keys, all unlicensed keys have been deactivated and activation/download of Metro Exodus without the executable file is no longer possible," the post continues.

"In addition, the software will be removed from the Steam library of any players using an unauthorized code. The keys being sold on this platform are stolen goods, and are therefore illegal."

The developers are encouraging players who have been affected to contact the seller who sold them unlicensed key and demand a refund. 

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Durham, North Carolina, United States
[04.01.19]
Sr. Environment Artist
Giant Enemy Crab
Giant Enemy Crab — Seattle, Washington, United States
[04.01.19]
Gameplay Engineer
Wargaming.net
Wargaming.net — Baltimore, Maryland, United States
[04.01.19]
Server Engineer
Chatham University
Chatham University — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States
[04.01.19]
Assistant Professor - Immersive Media


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

What Astroneer's devs learned while leaving Early Access
Valve walks through the dev-focused features headed to Steam in 2019
Humble Monthly now has over 400,000 subscribers
Sony tweaks PlayStation Store refund and cancelation policy in the U.S.


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image