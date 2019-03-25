Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 1, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 1, 2019
arrowPress Releases
April 1, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: Sean Murray reflects on No Man's Sky and grit in game dev

April 1, 2019 | By Staff
April 1, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Indie, Production, Video, Vault

A small and unlikely team was behind one of the most ambitious and anticipated games of 2016: No Man's Sky.

As part of the special three-part GDC 2019 Main Stage event, Hello Games' Sean Murray took the stage to discuss the value of grit in game development, and what the No Man's Sky team learned in the process of weathering criticism while building and improving the game.

It was a candid behind-the-scenes look at the realities of modern game dev that showcased the power of focusing on what you do, rather than what you say, in the face of adversity. If you missed seeing it live at GDC last month, good news: you can now watch it completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

Murray's talk was actually preceded on the Main Stage by a live musical performance from Media Molecule using its innovative game Dreams, which you can also watch now on the GDC YouTube channel

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Related Jobs

Embodied Inc.
Embodied Inc. — Pasadena, California, United States
[03.28.19]
Lead Quality Assurance Tester
Game Mechanic Studios
Game Mechanic Studios — North Hollywood, California, United States
[03.28.19]
Community Manager
Heart Machine
Heart Machine — Culver City, California, United States
[03.26.19]
Quality Assurance Lead
Wargaming Sydney
Wargaming Sydney — Broadway, New South Wales, Australia
[03.26.19]
Product Manager


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

What Astroneer's devs learned while leaving Early Access
Valve walks through the dev-focused features headed to Steam in 2019
Humble Monthly now has over 400,000 subscribers
Sony tweaks PlayStation Store refund and cancelation policy in the U.S.


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image