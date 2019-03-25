Video: Sean Murray reflects on No Man's Sky and grit in game dev

A small and unlikely team was behind one of the most ambitious and anticipated games of 2016: No Man's Sky.

As part of the special three-part GDC 2019 Main Stage event, Hello Games' Sean Murray took the stage to discuss the value of grit in game development, and what the No Man's Sky team learned in the process of weathering criticism while building and improving the game.

It was a candid behind-the-scenes look at the realities of modern game dev that showcased the power of focusing on what you do, rather than what you say, in the face of adversity. If you missed seeing it live at GDC last month, good news: you can now watch it completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

Murray's talk was actually preceded on the Main Stage by a live musical performance from Media Molecule using its innovative game Dreams, which you can also watch now on the GDC YouTube channel.

