Cloud streaming startup Polystream nets $12 million in funding

April 2, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Cloud technology company Polystream has secured $12 million in funding through a Series A investment round led by Intel Capital, and propped up by Wargaming and Lauder Partners.

Established in 2015, Polystream is a "deep tech" startup that wants to change how demanding interactive 3D applications -- such as video games -- are streamed from the cloud. 

The company was co-founded by Bruce Grove, who was formally the head of engineering and general manager at the now defunct cloud gaming platform, OnLive, which was purchased and shut down by Sony in 2015.

Polystream will use the cash injection to recruit top talent from around the world, expand its marketing activities, and accelerate development of its cloud streaming tech, with Grove suggesting the company will pioneer new, more streamlined approaches to cloud gaming.

"Audiences around the world are increasingly hungry for the richest and most graphically complex content to be streamed instantly," explained the co-founder and CEO.

"The current approach of deploying GPUs in the cloud to deliver compressed video, whether for playing games or any other high-fidelity application, is eye-wateringly expensive and just does not scale. It’s why cloud gaming remains the hardest of streaming problems to solve; anyone can stream games, but the business of streaming is broken."

