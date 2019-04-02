Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Romero Games partners with Paradox Interactive for upcoming project

Romero Games partners with Paradox Interactive for upcoming project

April 2, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
April 2, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Console/PC

Newsbrief: Romero Games is teaming up with Paradox Interactive for an upcoming game. 

Studio co-founder Brenda Romero announced the team-up on Twitter this morning, and notes in a press release that the project itself is set to be a strategy game based on a new IP. There’s a website and newsletter signup for the new project already, but outside of that, there’s not much known about the title or the partnership quite yet.

The game will mark the second major announcement for Romero Games in recent memory, following just after the Doom spiritual successor Sigil studio co-founder John Romero announced late last year. That project was created as a “megawad” mod for the original 1993 release of Doom and released as a free download this February.

More information on this newest project, however, is due out at some point before E3. 

