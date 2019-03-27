Get a job: ZeniMax Online Studios is hiring a Senior Combat Designer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Cockeysville, Maryland​

The Senior Combat designer works with the Combat Lead and the rest of the development team in the creation and maintenance of core combat mechanics, character abilities, and combat itemization. They are responsible for maintaining and improving the health of the combat experience including balance, bug fixing, system improvements, and development of new features.

Responsibilities:

Assist the Lead Combat Designer in developing and executing plans to improve and expand the combat experience

Adhere to guidelines and restrictions for combat gameplay as defined by the Lead Combat Designer and Creative Director

Take ownership of the development of specific combat features and improvement efforts, from ideation through delivery to players

Maintain clear and concise documentation for all mechanics, balance, and systems they are responsible for

Maintain up-to-date knowledge of the state of combat on the live servers and incorporate that knowledge into development effort

Mentor other designers on the Combat team to improve their design, technical, and communication skills

Actively seek internal and external feedback regarding the Combat product, and work with leadership to identify response actions

Specific areas of responsibility include: Maintenance and iteration of combat-centric systems such as character stats, progression, itemization rules, and player onboarding Creation and maintenance of character mechanics, abilities, and items with an eye toward game balance Proposing and shepherding the development of new gameplay systems



Requirements:

Minimum 3+ years combat design experience on a shipped or live online multiplayer game

Deep expertise in action and RPG combat systems, and what makes them satisfying

Experience designing for both a casual and competitive audience

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Ability to thrive within a collaborative environment, and both give and receive constructive feedback

Ability to think logically and break down complex problems, with a strong focus on attention to detail

Confidence working in an environment where specific processes are in place to maintain live game integrity

Experience with scripting tools or languages

Proficiency with Microsoft Excel and Microsoft Word

