April 2, 2019
April 2, 2019
Get a job: ZeniMax Online Studios is hiring a Senior Combat Designer

April 2, 2019 | By Staff
Design, Recruitment

Senior Combat Designer, ZeniMax Online Studios

Location: Cockeysville, Maryland​

The Senior Combat designer works with the Combat Lead and the rest of the development team in the creation and maintenance of core combat mechanics, character abilities, and combat itemization.  They are responsible for maintaining and improving the health of the combat experience including balance, bug fixing, system improvements, and development of new features.

Responsibilities:

  • Assist the Lead Combat Designer in developing and executing plans to improve and expand the combat experience
  • Adhere to guidelines and restrictions for combat gameplay as defined by the Lead Combat Designer and Creative Director
  • Take ownership of the development of specific combat features and improvement efforts, from ideation through delivery to players
  • Maintain clear and concise documentation for all mechanics, balance, and systems they are responsible for
  • Maintain up-to-date knowledge of the state of combat on the live servers and incorporate that knowledge into development effort
  • Mentor other designers on the Combat team to improve their design, technical, and communication skills
  • Actively seek internal and external feedback regarding the Combat product, and work with leadership to identify response actions
  • Specific areas of responsibility include:                   
    • Maintenance and iteration of combat-centric systems such as character stats, progression, itemization rules, and player onboarding
    • Creation and maintenance of character mechanics, abilities, and items with an eye toward game balance
    • Proposing and shepherding the development of new gameplay systems

Requirements:

  • Minimum 3+ years combat design experience on a shipped or live online multiplayer game
  • Deep expertise in action and RPG combat systems, and what makes them satisfying
  • Experience designing for both a casual and competitive audience
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills
  • Ability to thrive within a collaborative environment, and both give and receive constructive feedback
  • Ability to think logically and break down complex problems, with a strong focus on attention to detail
  • Confidence working in an environment where specific processes are in place to maintain live game integrity
  • Experience with scripting tools or languages
  • Proficiency with Microsoft Excel and Microsoft Word

Interested? Apply now.

