Video: Laralyn McWilliams on staying optimistic and creative in game dev

As part of a special mulitpart GDC 2019 Main Stage event last month, veteran game dev Laralyn McWilliams gave a stirring, concise talk about practical ways to stay upbeat and fulfilled during a career in the ever-changing game industry.

It was a fantastic talk that offered up practical tools and techniques to stay positive and creative in game development despite the bumps (and craters) in the road, drawn from the experiences of fellow developers with 15+ years in the business​.

And if you missed seeing it a few weeks ago, good news: McWilliams' talk has been fast-tracked to the official GDC YouTube channel, where you can now watch it completely free!

In fact, the entire GDC 2019 Main Stage presentation is now online for free viewing via the GDC YouTube channel!

