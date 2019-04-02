Humble Bundle cofounders step down because 'we're more startup kinda guys'

This week Humble Bundle cofounders Jeffrey Rosen and John Graham confirmed they're giving up their leadership roles at the company (CEO and COO, respectively) as former Kixeye exec Alan Patmore takes the reins.

This ends the pair's nearly decade-long run steering the Humble Bundle. Graham and Rosen launched the business in 2010 as a (then revolutionary) bundle of games at a "pay what you want" price, with a cut going to charity, and since then they've raised well over $100 million for a smorgasbord of charitable causes.

In 2017 Humble Bundle was acquired by IGN, and at the time Graham told Gamasutra that "We want to stick to the fundamentals in the short term. We don't want to disrupt anything we're doing right already."

This week, Graham told GamesIndustry that "after doing this for a while I'm in a place where I think it's time for me to take a break." Rosen added that the pair intend to stick around the company for a while, as advisors if nothing else, but claimed "we're more startup kinda guys, and Humble Bundle has become huge. For our benefit and for Humble Bundle's benefit, I think Alan is going to do a really good job."

A longtime game industry exec, Alan Patmore now serves as the EVP and general manager of Humble Bundle. He rose to prominence in the game industry after founding Surreal Software in 1995, and since the studio closed has served in leadership roles at Double Fine, Zynga, and Kixeye.