Flaregames founder launches Phoenix Games to give smaller devs a leg up

April 3, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Smartphone/Tablet, Production, Business/Marketing

Klass Kersting, the founder of Nonstop Knight and Royal Revolt publisher Flaregames, is looking to unite free-to-play devs and service providers under the banner of new company Phoenix Games. 

Phoenix specifically wants to bring together small-to-midsize game companies, which Kersting claims often struggle to access capital and liquidity for their founders, to help them compete in an increasingly competitive market.

To that end, the company is preparing to make multiple acquisitions in the coming months, and although it's largely targeting free-to-play devs with a mobile leaning, will apparently chase any opportunities that fit into its "ever-evolving" ecosystem. 

Unlike a traditional publisher, Kersting claims Phoenix will promote a more "long-term, strategic approach" that allows every company under its umbrella to benefit from and share in each other's success.

"Being part of Phoenix will offer such teams and their founders -- wherever in the world they are based -- the chance to better compete with the industry’s biggest names by pooling their strengths, creating for themselves a far less perilous road to profitability," explains a press release.

Although the finer points of Phoenix's 'sharing is caring' business plan are being kept under wraps for now, we can expect to hear more in the months ahead.

