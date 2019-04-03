This War of Mine has topped 4.5 million sales and raised over $500k for charity

Newsbrief: This War of Mine has surpassed 4.5 million sales across all major platforms, according to developer 11 bit studios.

The acclaimed survival game launched back in November 2014 on Windows PC, Mac, and Linux, but has since been brought to other platforms including Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Android, and iOS.

The game's success has also allowed 11 bit to donate over $500,000 to War Child, a far-reaching charity that works to assist children who live in conflict zones around the world.