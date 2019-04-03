Gearbox's highly anticipated loot-em-up Borderlands 3 will be a six-month Epic Games Store exclusive on PC.

It's a notable addition to the growing number of Epic Game Store exclusives, with companies like Remedy Entertainment (Control), Deep Silver (Metro Exodus), Heart Machine (Solar Ash), and Brace Yourself Games (Industries of Titan) all agreeing some form of exclusivity deal with Epic.

The partnership means Steam users will have to wait until April 2020 to get their hands on the game, and publisher 2K explained the move came from a desire to "embrace new distribution platforms."

"We are excited to be partnering with Epic who recognize its worldwide popularity and share in our commitment to bring Borderlands 3 to this rapidly expanding audience," commented 2K president David Ismailer.

"Our mission, in addition to delivering the most engaging and captivating entertainment experiences, is to embrace new distribution platforms that will contribute to our effort to grow the audience for Borderlands 3."