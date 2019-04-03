Civilization VI update brings cross-platform cloud saves to Steam and Switch

Newsbrief: The team behind Civilization VI has pushed an update to the game that opens up cloud saving across the platform divide. That update makes it possible for players to save progress on PC and load that same save file on Switch, or vice versa.

It’s a neat feature to hit the strategy game, and one that comes as more and more platforms and developers are talking about supporting cross-platform play or cross-platform progression.

Though, in Civilization VI’s case, there are a few caveats. Players need to have a 2K account to take advantage of the feature since that service is how the saves actually move from platform to platform. Outside of that, only base game save files are supported, likely due to the fact that the Switch has yet to receive any of the expansions that have hit the PC since the game first launched back in 2016.