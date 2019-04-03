Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 3, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 3, 2019
arrowPress Releases
April 3, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Epic wants to leave the Epic Games Store exclusivity decision up to devs

Epic wants to leave the Epic Games Store exclusivity decision up to devs

April 3, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
April 3, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

There had been some mention from Epic staff of not pursuing games that are already up on Steam to avoid controversy, but, after discussion, Epic says it still plans to offers devs on Steam the option to go Epic Games Store exclusive.

This all comes from a Twitter conversation spotted by VG247 this week between Tim Sweeney and a handful of folks on Twitter where Sweeney explains that “these calls must be up to developers and publishers.”

At GDC a couple of weeks ago, Epic’s Steve Allison said that the company wanted to avoid more situations where devs pull games from Steam to jump over to Epic, something that came up after that first Metro Exodus exclusivity deal attracted a fair amount of criticism for switching platforms after it had already been up for pre-order on Steam.

Since then, however, Sweeney says that the Epic team has “had a lot of discussions about this since GDC” and decided that the company “is open to continuing to sign funding/exclusivity deals with willing developers and publishers regardless of their previous plans or announcements around Steam.”

“[Allison’s GDC comments] prompted further discussions at Epic," tweeted Sweeney. "Leading to the realization that these calls must be up to developers and publishers, and Epic wouldn’t tell them ‘no’ on account of existing statements made about Steam.”

Related Jobs

Bohemia Interactive
Bohemia Interactive — Prague, Czech Republic
[04.03.19]
Unity Programmer
Heart Machine
Heart Machine — Culver City, California, United States
[04.02.19]
Systems Programmer
Heart Machine
Heart Machine — Culver City, California, United States
[04.02.19]
Quality Assurance Lead
Game Mechanic Studios
Game Mechanic Studios — North Hollywood, California, United States
[04.02.19]
Gameplay Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

'Roguelike' from another planet: The big ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove interview
Borderlands 3 will be a six-month Epic Games Store exclusive on PC
Blog: An open world analysis of Breath of the Wild
Flaregames founder launches Phoenix Games to give smaller devs a leg up


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image