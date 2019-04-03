Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
April 3, 2019
Minecraft: Java Edition surpasses 30 million lifetime sales

April 3, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
While Minecraft has since split off into a couple of versions across multiple platforms, Minecraft: Java Edition, or the original PC version of the game, has now officially crossed 30 million lifetime sales.

It’s a milestone highlighted by members of the dev team on Twitter, and one that a counter on the store page itself has been slowly ticking up to for some time now (though Minecraft content team manager Marc Watson notes on Twitter that the counter is only “mostly” live.)

Minecraft, of course, got its start close to a decade ago, though the game and its developer Mojang have since been acquired by Microsoft. Despite that ownership, Minecraft is up for sale on nearly 20 platforms across desktops, console, and mobile devices. As of October, the game still boasted 90 million monthly players and had sold over 150 million copies across all those platforms worldwide.

The Minecraft: Java Edition sales reflect what was once the original, Java-based version of Minecraft for PC, Mac, and Linux from its first release until now. The other version of the game, once called Bedrock Edition but now known as just Minecraft, is the one used by consoles, mobile devices, and Windows 10. According to a short and sweet tweet from Watson, the current, full sales count for all those different versions combined is “way more.”

