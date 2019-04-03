Get a job: Bohemia Interactive is looking for a Unity Programmer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Prague, Czech Republic

We are pleased to introduce you to Ylands, a team full of keen, enthusiastic people at BOHEMIA INTERACTIVE a.s.! These great people are looking for a new colleague familiar with C# and Unity, who is a passionate gamer and wants to help us create new worlds!

Requirements

Routine C# knowledge

Good understanding of Object Oriented methodologies

Experience with game development (programming, optimization, etc.)

Quickly able to learn new skills, tools, methods, and pipelines

Good interpersonal communication and teamworking skills

Proficient written and spoken English

Welcomed Skills

A passion for games and game development

Experience with Atlassian information systems (Confluence / JIRA)

Experience with bug reporting platforms

Experience with versioning and revision control systems (e.g. SVN)

An ability to adapt to and work with a large codebase

Experience with working in teams, across multiple locations

Experience in an international company

We Offer

Participation on a great project

Opportunity to work on a popular game franchise

A friendly team of people enthusiastic about games

Friendly atmosphere in a mid-size multinational team of passionate and experienced developers

Working with legendary, world-famous Czech game development veterans

Working for the largest and most mature game development company in the Czech Republic

Possibilities for skill development and growth

Family start-up atmosphere without unnecessary bureaucracy

Additional vacation after you finish your first year

Competitive salary and benefits (semi-flexible hours, meal vouchers, extra vacation, language courses, milestone bonuses, etc.)

Assistance with relocation

Get all of our games for free

