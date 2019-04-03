Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Get a job: Bohemia Interactive is looking for a Unity Programmer

April 3, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Programming, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Unity Programmer, Bohemia Interactive

Location: Prague, Czech Republic

We are pleased to introduce you to Ylands, a team full of keen, enthusiastic people at BOHEMIA INTERACTIVE a.s.! These great people are looking for a new colleague familiar with C# and Unity, who is a passionate gamer and wants to help us create new worlds!

Requirements

  • Routine C# knowledge
  • Good understanding of Object Oriented methodologies
  • Experience with game development (programming, optimization, etc.)
  • Quickly able to learn new skills, tools, methods, and pipelines
  • Good interpersonal communication and teamworking skills
  • Proficient written and spoken English

Welcomed Skills

  • A passion for games and game development
  • Experience with Atlassian information systems (Confluence / JIRA)
  • Experience with bug reporting platforms
  • Experience with versioning and revision control systems (e.g. SVN)
  • An ability to adapt to and work with a large codebase
  • Experience with working in teams, across multiple locations
  • Experience in an international company

We Offer

  • Participation on a great project
  • Opportunity to work on a popular game franchise
  • A friendly team of people enthusiastic about games
  • Friendly atmosphere in a mid-size multinational team of passionate and experienced developers
  • Working with legendary, world-famous Czech game development veterans
  • Working for the largest and most mature game development company in the Czech Republic
  • Possibilities for skill development and growth
  • Family start-up atmosphere without unnecessary bureaucracy
  • Additional vacation after you finish your first year
  • Competitive salary and benefits (semi-flexible hours, meal vouchers, extra vacation, language courses, milestone bonuses, etc.)
  • Assistance with relocation
  • Get all of our games for free

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

