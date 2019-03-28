Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
April 3, 2019
Video: How Media Molecule took Dreams from jam idea to playable game engine

April 3, 2019 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Design, Production, Video, Vault

During the big GDC 2019 Main Stage presentation last month, Media Molecule cofounder and studio director Siobhan Reddy stepped onstage to share the story of how the studio's upcoming game Dreams evolved from game jam idea to full-blown playable game-making engine.

It was a brief but intriguing talk because Reddy talked quite earnestly about the studio's goal of making game-making accessible to more people, and how everyone at Media Molecule has contributed to the game's toolset to try and make it as useful and approachable as possible.

If you missed out on seeing Reddy's talk live at GDC a few weeks ago, you can now watch it completely free on the official GDC YouTube channel, which will continue to be updated with new talks every week.

In fact, the entire GDC 2019 Main Stage presentation was fast-tracked and is now online for free viewing via the GDC YouTube channel, so you can also see Media Molecule's remarkable live musical performance (played live using Dreams itself) that preceded Reddy's talk!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

