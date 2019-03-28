Video: How Media Molecule took Dreams from jam idea to playable game engine

During the big GDC 2019 Main Stage presentation last month, Media Molecule cofounder and studio director Siobhan Reddy stepped onstage to share the story of how the studio's upcoming game Dreams evolved from game jam idea to full-blown playable game-making engine.

It was a brief but intriguing talk because Reddy talked quite earnestly about the studio's goal of making game-making accessible to more people, and how everyone at Media Molecule has contributed to the game's toolset to try and make it as useful and approachable as possible.

If you missed out on seeing Reddy's talk live at GDC a few weeks ago, you can now watch it completely free on the official GDC YouTube channel, which will continue to be updated with new talks every week.

In fact, the entire GDC 2019 Main Stage presentation was fast-tracked and is now online for free viewing via the GDC YouTube channel, so you can also see Media Molecule's remarkable live musical performance (played live using Dreams itself) that preceded Reddy's talk!

