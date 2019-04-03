Event feedback leads Falcon Age devs to make combat optional

The team at Seattle-based indie Outerloop Games were at PAX East in Boston this weekend showcasing their upcoming first-person falconer Falcon Age, with at least one big change: all combat in the game is now optional.

It's a nice demonstration of how a studio can make their games more accessible to those who might like to play without the stress of being attacked, and the studio took to Twitter today to explain that the change was made recently due to player feedback from events.

"We noticed some players wanted to enjoy their time with the falcon, story, hunting, and crafting," the studio wrote. "We decided to add a mode that was combat optional called Imprint mode. Enemies don't see you or your falcon in this mode...you can still engage enemies but they won't fight back."

The change seems to have been made relatively late in development, given that the game has now gone gold ahead of its planned release next Tuesday.

If you'd like a bit of behind-the-scenes insight into the design of its charming falcon lead, check out this recent Deep Dive into how Outerloop created Falcon Age's feathered companion.