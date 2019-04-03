Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 3, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 3, 2019
arrowPress Releases
April 3, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Event feedback leads Falcon Age devs to make combat optional

Event feedback leads Falcon Age devs to make combat optional

April 3, 2019 | By Alex Wawro
April 3, 2019 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Indie, Design

The team at Seattle-based indie Outerloop Games were at PAX East in Boston this weekend showcasing their upcoming first-person falconer Falcon Age, with at least one big change: all combat in the game is now optional.

It's a nice demonstration of how a studio can make their games more accessible to those who might like to play without the stress of being attacked, and the studio took to Twitter today to explain that the change was made recently due to player feedback from events.

"We noticed some players wanted to enjoy their time with the falcon, story, hunting, and crafting," the studio wrote. "We decided to add a mode that was combat optional called Imprint mode. Enemies don't see you or your falcon in this mode...you can still engage enemies but they won't fight back."

The change seems to have been made relatively late in development, given that the game has now gone gold ahead of its planned release next Tuesday.

If you'd like a bit of behind-the-scenes insight into the design of its charming falcon lead, check out this recent Deep Dive into how Outerloop created Falcon Age's feathered companion.

Related Jobs

Heart Machine
Heart Machine — Culver City, California, United States
[04.02.19]
Systems Programmer
Heart Machine
Heart Machine — Culver City, California, United States
[04.02.19]
Quality Assurance Lead
ZeniMax Online Studios
ZeniMax Online Studios — Cockeysville, Maryland, United States
[04.02.19]
Senior Combat Designer
The Savannah College of Art & Design
The Savannah College of Art & Design — Atlanta, Georgia, United States
[04.02.19]
Associate Chair of Graphic Design


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

'Roguelike' from another planet: The big ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove interview
China's frozen game approval process continues long thaw
Borderlands 3 will be a six-month Epic Games Store exclusive on PC
Why HandCircus rebuilt the early iOS game Rolando for modern devices


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image