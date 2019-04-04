Ubisoft ends production of Starlink toys following poor sales

Ubisoft won't be producing any more physical toys for Starlink: Battle for Atlas due to underwhelming sales.

The action-adventure game features an optional toys-to-life element that lets players expand their game with new ships, pilots, and weapons by purchasing real-life models and scanning them into the digital world.

Poor sales, however, mean Ubisoft can no longer justify churning out more physical toys, although the studio will continue to support Starlink with a variety of digital updates.

"Despite the immense and continuous support from our players, the sales for Starlink: Battle for Atlas fell below expectations. Consequently, we recently made the decision to not release any additional physical toys for the Spring update and in the future," reads a post on the Starlink website.

"As part of our effort to do right by our passionate and dedicated community we are currently hard at work on our biggest update to the game so far and are pleased to tell all of you that there will be new digital ships, pilots and weapons to collect."

Ubisoft has also promised to release new free content updates that will include additional missions, challenges, and activities, some of which will be inspired by suggestions from the community.