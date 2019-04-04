Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 4, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 4, 2019
arrowPress Releases
April 4, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Ubisoft ends production of Starlink toys following poor sales

Ubisoft ends production of Starlink toys following poor sales

April 4, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
April 4, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Production, Business/Marketing

Ubisoft won't be producing any more physical toys for Starlink: Battle for Atlas due to underwhelming sales. 

The action-adventure game features an optional toys-to-life element that lets players expand their game with new ships, pilots, and weapons by purchasing real-life models and scanning them into the digital world. 

Poor sales, however, mean Ubisoft can no longer justify churning out more physical toys, although the studio will continue to support Starlink with a variety of digital updates. 

"Despite the immense and continuous support from our players, the sales for Starlink: Battle for Atlas fell below expectations. Consequently, we recently made the decision to not release any additional physical toys for the Spring update and in the future," reads a post on the Starlink website.

"As part of our effort to do right by our passionate and dedicated community we are currently hard at work on our biggest update to the game so far and are pleased to tell all of you that there will be new digital ships, pilots and weapons to collect."

Ubisoft has also promised to release new free content updates that will include additional missions, challenges, and activities, some of which will be inspired by suggestions from the community.

Related Jobs

Deep Silver FISHLABS
Deep Silver FISHLABS — Hamburg, Germany
[04.04.19]
Lead Combat Designer (m/f/d)
Deep Silver FISHLABS
Deep Silver FISHLABS — Hamburg, Germany
[04.04.19]
Senior 3D Level Artist (m/f/d)
Deep Silver FISHLABS
Deep Silver FISHLABS — Hamburg, Germany
[04.04.19]
Senior 3D Artist (m/f/d)
Gear Inc.
Gear Inc. — Hanoi, Vietnam
[04.04.19]
Art Director


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How When Ski Lifts Go Wrong hits the right mix of blood and physics puzzles
'Roguelike' from another planet: The big ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove interview
China's frozen game approval process continues long thaw
Borderlands 3 will be a six-month Epic Games Store exclusive on PC


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image