Breach developer QC Games has shut down

Breach developer QC Games is shutting down, throwing the future of the 4-v-1 action-RPG into doubt.

The studio broke the news in a post on the Breach website, where it thanked players for sticking with the game and providing feedback during its technical alpha and early access stages.

"Thank you for all the kind words of support and constructive feedback over the months, and thank you for believing in QC Games and Breach," wrote the QC Games team "Unfortunately, today is the last official day for QC Games, as we begin winding down internal operations on Breach.

"We’re sure you have a lot of questions about Breach, your accounts, and the future of the game. Our team is still working on defining what this means for Breach and for our community, and we’ll post an updated article soon with answers to as many questions as we can cover."

While it's currently unclear what will happen to Breach in the long term, QC has assured players that servers will remain online for the time being.

Given the uncertainty, the studio has also turned off the ability to purchase both the Breach Starter Pack and in-game QC Points, meaning players won't be able to drop any real-world cash on the endangered title.