Get a job: Frictional Games is hiring an Audio Lead/Sound Designer

Location: Malmö, Sweeden

Focus: Creating and implementing sounds, managing audio content

Type: Full-time, permanent

Last day to apply: Monday 15th of April 2019

You remember it: a faint rustle in your periphery, dragging footsteps around the corner, a raspy breath. You still break in cold sweat when you hear that high-pitched screech that means a monster is near. All the iconic soundscapes that make Frictional games what they are.

We are now looking for an experienced audio designer to work in-house and continue this tradition of keeping a new generation of gamers on their toes with lovingly designed, eerie and memorable soundscapes, on par with Amnesia: The Dark Descent and SOMA.

What are we looking for?

You have to be a European resident to apply. Remote work within Europe possible.

The person we’re looking for is creative, driven and self-sufficient. With a remote team such as ours, the ability to organise your own work is a fundamental skill.

We have recently set up a central hub in Malmö, Sweden, and will help you move to our seaside city if it suits your situation.

Here are some essentials we require:

Hardware and equipment to work with. (We don’t expect you to have a fully equipped home studio, but enough to work on most of the sounds. Additional equipment can be provided if needed, but it is important that you have the hardware needed to start working.)

At least one year of experience in audio production for games.

Good understanding of sound and music, and how they affect the player experience.

Ability to challenge yourself, make bold creative decisions, and try non-conventional things.

A critical approach to your work, with the ability to take a step back and reflect.

A strive for structure, efficiency, and clarity.

Strong self-drive and ability to organise your own work.

Interest in and ability to do research for interesting sound and music solutions.

Love for working on a variety of tasks.

Fluency in English.

And here are some more techie skills:

Familiarity with FMod or Wwise.

Basic knowledge in programming.

Basic knowledge of creating maps in a level editor.

If you want to impress us:

Love for horror, sci-fi, and narrative games.

A major role in completing at least one game.

Experience in level design.

Strong game design skills.

