Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 4, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 4, 2019
arrowPress Releases
April 4, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Microsoft's new Windows 10 Game Bar update takes cues from Nvidia, Discord

Microsoft's new Windows 10 Game Bar update takes cues from Nvidia, Discord

April 4, 2019 | By Alex Wawro
April 4, 2019 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC

Today Microsoft announced it's beta-testing a bunch of new features for its Game Bar overlay on Windows 10, including video capture/sharing, cross-platform chat with Xbox players, and new volume and performance controls.

With these new features Windows 10 itself now seems capable of efficiently handling more of the play-adjacent activities (like voice chatting with friends or clipping exciting moments) that many PC game players offload to third-party tools like Discord or Nvidia's ShadowPlay. 

The bit about cross-platform communication is especially notable, since it ties PC game players more deeply into the Xbox Live community. 

That community is now set to stretch across not just across Windows and Xbox consoles but also iOS and Android, and it all seems to be roughly in line with the promise Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella made in 2015 that games are key to Microsoft's "broader vision for Windows."

"We will pursue our gaming ambition as part of this broader vision for Windows and increase its appeal to consumers," Nadella wrote at the time. "We will bring Xbox Live and our first-party gaming efforts across PC, console, mobile and new categories like HoloLens into one integrated play."

Related Jobs

Deep Silver FISHLABS
Deep Silver FISHLABS — Hamburg, Germany
[04.04.19]
Lead Combat Designer (m/f/d)
Deep Silver FISHLABS
Deep Silver FISHLABS — Hamburg, Germany
[04.04.19]
Senior 3D Level Artist (m/f/d)
Deep Silver FISHLABS
Deep Silver FISHLABS — Hamburg, Germany
[04.04.19]
Senior 3D Artist (m/f/d)
Bohemia Interactive
Bohemia Interactive — Prague, Czech Republic
[04.03.19]
Unity Programmer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How When Ski Lifts Go Wrong hits the right mix of blood and physics puzzles
Snapchat's new Snap Games platform includes games from Zynga, Spry Fox
BioWare GM (internally) addresses complaints from Anthem devs
Steam users review bomb Borderlands in response to Epic exclusivity deal


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image