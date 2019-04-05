God of War wins big at BAFTA Game Awards 2019

God of War was the big winner at the BAFTA Game Awards 2019, which took place at the Queen Elizabeth Hall in London last night.

Sony Santa Monica's acclaimed adventure game took home five awards including the coveted Best Game prize, alongside the gongs for Music, Narrative, Audio Achievement, and Performer -- which was handed to Jeremy Davis for his role as The Stranger.

Lucas Pope's stunning puzzler Return of the Obra Dinn grabbed two awards for Artistic Achievement and Game Design, while Nintendo Labo was celebrated with the Game Innovation and Family awards.

Other winners on the night included Fornite, Into the Breach, and Florence, which grabbed the prizes for Evolving Game, Original Property, and Mobile Game respectively.

They were joined by Game Beyond Entertainment winner My Child Lebensborn, and EE Mobile Game of the Year winner Old School Runescape -- the latter of which was the only prize voted for by the public.

You can find a more comprehensive list of winners over on the BAFTA website, along with pictures and videos from the event itself.