Nintendo adding VR modes to Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey

Nintendo adding VR modes to Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey

April 5, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
April 5, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Nintendo is updating Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to work with Labo VR.

The decision to rework two huge franchises for Labo VR suggests Nintendo is a fairly big statement of intent from Nintendo, and perhaps indicates the company has even bigger plans where virtual reality is concerned. 

As the trailer below shows, the Super Mario Odyssey update will add a bite-sized bonus experience in the form of three new mini-missions, while the Breath of the Wild update will seemingly let players experience the entire game in VR mode. 

Nintendo initially pitched Labo VR, which comes in the form of two separate cardboard kits that turn the Switch into a makeshift VR headset, as "a simple and sharable virtual reality experience."

The headset is due to launch on April 12, and while it'll likely succeed in attracting younger players with its quirky Toy-Con creations -- which include a variety of VR peripherals like a blaster and elephant -- the addition of Zelda and Mario to the VR roster is going to generate even more consumer interest.

With that in mind, it'll be interesting to see how well the $79.99 and $19.99 Labo VR kits sell when they arrive in just a few days time.

