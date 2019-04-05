Jam City acquires Berlin-based studio 231 Play

Newsbrief: Jam City has acquired the Berlin-based studio 231 Play, now rebranded as Jam City Germany.

As detailed in a press release, studio founders Matthias and Thomas Hoechsmann will remain on staff to oversee development and operations.

231 Play is best known for titles like Game Doctors, which was acquired by Zynga in 2011, and Zombie Smash.

While terms of the acquisition weren't publicly disclosed, this purchase marks the first of Jam City's European operations. The company has global studios based in the US, Argentina, Colombia, and Canada.