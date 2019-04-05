Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 5, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 5, 2019
arrowPress Releases
April 5, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Jam City acquires Berlin-based studio 231 Play

Jam City acquires Berlin-based studio 231 Play

April 5, 2019 | By Emma Kidwell
April 5, 2019 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Newsbrief: Jam City has acquired the Berlin-based studio 231 Play, now rebranded as Jam City Germany.

As detailed in a press release, studio founders Matthias and Thomas Hoechsmann will remain on staff to oversee development and operations.

231 Play is best known for titles like Game Doctors, which was acquired by Zynga in 2011, and Zombie Smash.

While terms of the acquisition weren't publicly disclosed, this purchase marks the first of Jam City's European operations. The company has global studios based in the US, Argentina, Colombia, and Canada.

Related Jobs

Crystal Dynamics
Crystal Dynamics — Redwood City, California, United States
[04.05.19]
Senior Tools Engineer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[04.05.19]
Open World Content Designer
Shawnee State University
Shawnee State University — Portsmouth, Ohio, United States
[04.05.19]
Game Design Faculty
Disbelief
Disbelief — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[04.05.19]
Junior Programmer, Cambridge, MA


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

A deep dive into Steam's discovery queue
Valve argues it should be excluded from EU geo-blocking accusations
Nintendo adding VR modes to Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey
EU investigating Valve and 5 major publishers for illegal geo-blocking


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image