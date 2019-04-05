Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 5, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 5, 2019
arrowPress Releases
April 5, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Epic Games' Tim Sweeney addresses Chinese spyware rumor

Epic Games' Tim Sweeney addresses Chinese spyware rumor

April 5, 2019 | By Emma Kidwell
April 5, 2019 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Epic Games' Tim Sweeney stepped in to squash the rumor that the Epic Games Store is actually Chinese spyware.

The rumor began to spread after Chinese tech company Tencent invested in Epic Games and its digital marketplace, the Epic Games Store.

There are many criticisms of the store ranging from lack of features to general design, but the most outrageous claims state that Epic is being used by the Chinese government to spy on players. 

"I support everyone’s right to complain about tech industry stuff," Sweeney tweeted. At the beginning of his thread, he references coverage by USgamer providing more context into how the rumor circulated. 

"Epic’s store, with exclusive games and a spartan feature set, is a fine target for ire. But please help separate facts and opinions from the lies about spyware and foreign control."

"I’m the controlling shareholder in Epic Games, and have been since 1991. We have a number of outside investors now," the thread continues.

"Tencent is the largest. All of Epic’s investors our friends and partners. None can dictate decisions to Epic. None have access to Epic customer data."

In response to Sweeney’s thread, former Valve developer Richard Geldreich chimed in to assert that claim that the Epic store is spyware are “insane," saying that Valve gathers “huge amounts of data about virtually everything you do with the Steam client. Yet no one calls Steam spyware.”

Related Jobs

Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[04.05.19]
Open World Content Designer
Shawnee State University
Shawnee State University — Portsmouth, Ohio, United States
[04.05.19]
Game Design Faculty
Disbelief
Disbelief — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[04.05.19]
Junior Programmer, Cambridge, MA
Disbelief
Disbelief — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[04.05.19]
Senior Programmer, Cambridge, MA


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

A deep dive into Steam's discovery queue
Valve argues it should be excluded from EU geo-blocking accusations
Nintendo adding VR modes to Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey
EU investigating Valve and 5 major publishers for illegal geo-blocking


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image