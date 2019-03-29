Get a job: Square Enix, DeepMind, and more are hiring now!

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Location: Tokyo, Japan

The Advanced Technology Division is the Research & Development department of Square Enix Japan.

Bringing together experts from the fields of rendering, animation, physics simulation, artificial intelligence (AI), networking, big data, workflow, mixed reality (AR/VR) and sound, we not only research state of the art of game technology but also contribute to many productions.

We are seeking motivated and experienced artists, programmers and technical artists to work with us in Tokyo on our next projects and push the boundaries in content creation.

Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Currently, we’re looking for a junior programmer. This opportunity is for a full-time position in Cambridge, MA or Chicago, IL. Junior programmers at Disbelief are called on to develop and debug in a variety of areas from gameplay to core engine programming. You are expected to learn new systems and projects as you grow as a developer, with support and training from more senior members of the team. Most importantly, you will work to solve problems with the help of the team. We work with leading-edge technologies to make them perform at the top of their capabilities, and we take pride in solving problems others can't.

Location: Peoria, Illinois

The Department of Interactive Media at Bradley at Bradley University seeks a dynamic individual to join our award-winning and nationally ranked game program beginning August 2019 as an Instructor-of-Residence of Game Design. The successful candidate will be able to teach students game design and the game development process. Professional experience and college-level teaching experience is preferred

Location: Pasadena, California

We’re looking to fill a Lead Quality Assurance position. Our ideal QA Lead is a self-starter, who understands the importance of good QA, and can work within a fast-paced Agile environment. Our QA Lead will work with our developers, daily, to ensure our systems are functioning flawlessly.

Location: London, England

We’re looking for a games programmer with a passion for software creation and problem solving with a proactive, can-do attitude to overcoming technical challenges. To succeed in this role you will need to have a strong foundation in software engineering and enjoy working on a wide range of diverse and challenging problems within a results-focused mission-driven team.