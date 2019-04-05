Super Meat Boy Forever delayed, will miss April launch

Super Meat Boy Forever will be delayed again, with publisher Team Meat tweeting "we're almost done, but not quite there yet."

Originally slated for an April 2019 release, the sequel to the 2010 Super Meat Boy was first announced in 2014, followed by a Nintendo Switch reveal in 2017.

The game was originally planned as a mobile title before development was restarted and turned into a follow-up.

“We’ve been knocking out the last bits of Super Meat Boy Forever at record speeds while keeping a healthy and sustainable pace. We are going to keep that pace which means we will not hit our April 2019 release. Sorry about that," the note reads.

“We could have sacrificed our minds, bodies and social lives to make April 2019, but that’s stupid,” the note continues.

“Team Meat isn’t some studio owned by an Evil Asshat corporation that has say over what we do and how we do it. We are fortunate enough to have control over how we work and we choose not to run ourselves into the ground."