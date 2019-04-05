Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 5, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 5, 2019
arrowPress Releases
April 5, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Super Meat Boy Forever delayed, will miss April launch

Super Meat Boy Forever delayed, will miss April launch

April 5, 2019 | By Emma Kidwell
April 5, 2019 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Indie, Business/Marketing

Super Meat Boy Forever will be delayed again, with publisher Team Meat tweeting "we're almost done, but not quite there yet." 

Originally slated for an April 2019 release, the sequel to the 2010 Super Meat Boy was first announced in 2014, followed by a Nintendo Switch reveal in 2017.

The game was originally planned as a mobile title before development was restarted and turned into a follow-up. 

“We’ve been knocking out the last bits of Super Meat Boy Forever at record speeds while keeping a healthy and sustainable pace. We are going to keep that pace which means we will not hit our April 2019 release. Sorry about that," the note reads.

“We could have sacrificed our minds, bodies and social lives to make April 2019, but that’s stupid,” the note continues.

“Team Meat isn’t some studio owned by an Evil Asshat corporation that has say over what we do and how we do it. We are fortunate enough to have control over how we work and we choose not to run ourselves into the ground."

Related Jobs

Pixel Pool
Pixel Pool — Portland, Oregon, United States
[04.05.19]
Software Developer (Unreal Engine 4, Blueprint, C++)
Crystal Dynamics
Crystal Dynamics — Redwood City, California, United States
[04.05.19]
Senior Tools Engineer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[04.05.19]
Open World Content Designer
Shawnee State University
Shawnee State University — Portsmouth, Ohio, United States
[04.05.19]
Game Design Faculty


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

A deep dive into Steam's discovery queue
Valve argues it should be excluded from EU geo-blocking accusations
Nintendo adding VR modes to Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey
EU investigating Valve and 5 major publishers for illegal geo-blocking


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image