IGDA executive director Jen MacLean has stepped down

Jen MacLean has resigned as executive director of the International Game Developers Association (IGDA), and will officially depart on April 14.

Breaking the news on Twitter, MacLean explained she's leaving to take on a new opportunity, and said she's proud of what the IGDA has achieved in recent times.

"Over the past 20 months, the IGDA grew to 111 Chapters around the world, 36 Special Interest Groups, and over 50 Studio Affiliates, and we gave our community an unprecedented amount of financial support," she wrote.

"The IGDA Foundation sent over 175 amazing people from 6 continents to game conferences around the world, with travel stipends, studio tours, mentors, and exclusive Q&A sessions and workshops.

"We truly made a difference in the lives of aspiring and current game developers, and I know the orgs are well-positioned for the next Executive Director(s) to continue this wonderful positive momentum and do amazing things."

MacLean has served as the IGDA's executive director since September 2017, when she was appointed on an interim basis following the departure of Kate Edwards. She was then awarded the permanent role five months later, adding to a CV that included executive roles at AOL, Comcast, and 38 Studios.

IGDA chair Luke Dicken will act as interim executive director while the organization searches for its next permanent appointment.