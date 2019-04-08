Roblox now has over 90 million monthly active users

Build-it-yourself game platform Roblox has surpassed 90 million monthly active users after adding French and German language support.

For anyone unfamiliar with the name, Roblox is a free-to-play online game creation platform that lets users design their own games and play other users' creations.

It had 70 million monthly active users as of September 2018, meaning it has added another 20 million in the seven months since.

The game is particularly popular with those in the under 18 age group, and according to creator Roblox Corp currently boasts over 1 billion hours of engagement per month -- meaning it's well on its way to rivaling huge platforms like YouTube and Netflix in terms of hours of content consumed by young people.